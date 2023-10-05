Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $52.09 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 88,549 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.83. 741,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,836. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.