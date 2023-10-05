Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

