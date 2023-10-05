Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as low as $122.15 and last traded at $123.46, with a volume of 1356321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.83.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after buying an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clorox by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.