Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as low as $122.15 and last traded at $123.46, with a volume of 1356321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.83.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after buying an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clorox by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

