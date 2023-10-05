Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $131.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.