Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 162.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 201.3%.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 156,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,847. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

