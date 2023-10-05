Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% per year over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 162.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 201.3%.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CALM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 114,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

