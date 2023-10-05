Breakwater Capital Group Has $632,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 293,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,335,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.