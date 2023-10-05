Breakwater Capital Group Has $4.74 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOO traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $387.84. 931,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

