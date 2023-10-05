Breakwater Capital Group Buys 261 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,011,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 664,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,550,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $538.43. 615,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,830. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

