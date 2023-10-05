Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $37,403.52 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21.

Block Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SQ opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

