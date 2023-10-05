BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $28,061.92 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $348.49 million and $390,915.99 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $28,061.92 or 0.99925601 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,380.32338062 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $382,804.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

