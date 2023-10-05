BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

