BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.