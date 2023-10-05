Barclays Begins Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Credo Technology Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.55.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $16.04 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,092,620.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,738 shares of company stock worth $11,437,862. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

