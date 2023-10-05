Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489,816. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

