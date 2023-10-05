Austin Asset Management Co Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,109. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

