AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,875,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417,761 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 61,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,599,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,530,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

