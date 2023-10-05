Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.70. 1,059,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.