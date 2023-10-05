Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,323,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

SPH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.60. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

