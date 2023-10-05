Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18,626.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Sysco by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 421,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

