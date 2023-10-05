Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 60,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,937. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $244.85 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

