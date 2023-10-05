Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,541,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

