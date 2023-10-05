Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,716. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

