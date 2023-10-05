Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,530,824. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

