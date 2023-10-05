Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $97,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 499,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,706. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

