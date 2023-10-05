Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after buying an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 838,187 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

