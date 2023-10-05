Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 239,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,399. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

