Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 150,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Ares Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $573,495.39.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Ares Management stock opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

