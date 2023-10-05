Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,244 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $36,358.34.

SIBN opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

