Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,621 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $106.61 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $105.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

