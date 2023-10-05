Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,504. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

