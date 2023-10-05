América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

