Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

