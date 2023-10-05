Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

