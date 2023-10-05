AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.36.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.