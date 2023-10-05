9,172 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $13,752,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $442.19. 425,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,683. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $399.69 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

