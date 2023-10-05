3,606 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 1,102,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

