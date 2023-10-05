152,510 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 3,221,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

