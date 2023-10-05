1,018 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.59. 140,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

