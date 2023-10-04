WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 102,945 shares.The stock last traded at $34.63 and had previously closed at $34.96.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $790.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 708,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 569,227 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 283,660 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 24.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 274,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 885,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 216,947 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

