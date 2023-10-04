Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $255.19 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.