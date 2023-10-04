Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 159,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 126.0% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 555,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

