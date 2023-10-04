Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires Shares of 1,489 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.