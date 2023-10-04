Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VGZ

Vista Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

VGZ opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.