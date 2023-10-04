Verum Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,247 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,877. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.