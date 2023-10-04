Verum Partners LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 943,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,607. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

