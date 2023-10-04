Verum Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Oracle by 17.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 158.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. 2,425,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,926. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

