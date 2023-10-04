Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 64.5% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 166.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,824,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

