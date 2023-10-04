Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.57. 652,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,943. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average is $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $294.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.