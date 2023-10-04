Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.13. The stock had a trading volume of 82,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,608. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

