Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $93,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 403,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.